Person dies after being swept into ocean in Sonoma County

A person died Sunday off the Sonoma County coast when a wave struck him and he plunged into the ocean, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were sent to Gerstle Cove near Jenner for a water rescue at 10:41 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

According to authorities, two males were standing on rocks at the coast when a wave swept one out to sea.

The sheriff's office helicopter, the Henry 1, arrived and located a male in the water. The male was rescued and flown to land, where emergency personnel performed CPR. The male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:26 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

The identity of the male has not yet been released.