Personal Data of Over 2K Clients of Sonoma County Agencies Possibly Exposed

The personal data of 2,347 clients of three Sonoma County agencies may have been exposed during a breach of a county contractor's network, county officials said Wednesday.

An August ransomware attack on the network of Seneca Family of Agencies may have exposed vital personal data including names, Social Security numbers, addresses, phone numbers, diagnosis and treatment information, the county said.

Seneca provides mental health, counseling and family engagement services for the county Human Services Department, Health Services Department and Probation Department.

The county said there is no evidence that clients' personal data has been misused as a result of the breach, but as a precaution Seneca is notifying county clients whose data was stored on its network.

The county's computer systems were not attacked or compromised during the incident. The county took immediate action to secure clients' data when it was notified of the breach.

Seneca is providing potentially impacted individuals with 12 months of free credit monitoring and identity protection services. To enroll, clients can call (855) 675-2841 Monday through Friday (except U.S. holidays), from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.