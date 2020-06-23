Petaluma Man Arrested After Pulling Knife on Store Employee

A homeless man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Petaluma on suspicion of robbery after allegedly stealing an item from a store and drawing a knife on an employee late last month, police said Monday.

Mitchell Deck, 32, was arrested after he allegedly stole from one of Lola's Market's locations.

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police went to a market location to investigate a theft. An employee of the store had detained Deck because the employee thought Deck stole from the store.

Police said an investigation revealed that Deck stole from the store three other times. One time, Deck allegedly pulled a knife on an employee who confronted him about the theft, according to police.

During that incident, the employee let Deck go because the employee feared for his safety, police said.

According to police, all the thefts were caught on video camera.

As Deck was being arrested, Deck allegedly provided officers with more than one false name and spit in an officer's face. Following his arrest, Deck was taken to the county jail.