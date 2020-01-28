Petaluma Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Molesting 2 Girls

A Sonoma County Superior Court judge Tuesday sentenced a Petaluma man to 100 years to life in prison for molesting two girls under 14 years old, Sonoma County prosecutors said.

Pedro Ibanez, 46, was convicted in November of four felony counts of child molestation. The molestation began in 2008 when Ibanez's wife began taking children into her home for daycare.

The first victim was between 1 and 2 years old at the time, and she testified Ibanez showed her pornography and molested her in his bedroom on several occasions. The girl reported the molestations to a school counselor when she was 11 years old, prosecutors said.

The second victim was molested at Ibanez's home when she was about 4 to 6 years old. The victims, now 12 and 13 years old, testified at Ibanez's trial before Superior Court Judge Bradford DeMeo.

The life sentence includes enhancements alleging there were multiple victims under 14 years old.