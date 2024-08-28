Petaluma police investigate stolen pet bunny, rash of thefts

Petaluma police are investigating a series of thefts, including a stolen bunny, that occurred in the city's Cerro Sonoma and South Gate neighborhoods earlier this week.

According to police, the thefts happened during the early morning hours of Monday. Officers received more than 10 reports of vehicle burglaries. Personal items such as cash, wallets, IDs, headphones, GPS devices, a compound bow, and two BB guns were stolen from the vehicles.

Even a pet bunny named Snowy was not safe and was taken from its family during the rash of thefts.

"While some cars were unlocked, some vehicles had windows broken. A resident reported that their pet bunny, Snowy, was removed from its enclosure and the two thieves took it with them," police said.

The resident uploaded on YouTube a surveillance video that recorded two unidentified people entering a residential property and a garage shed before taking something from what looked like a cage. The suspects covered their faces as they entered the property.

The full video can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7ZEqjjTiHI. Police urge the public to watch and share the video.

Anyone with information about any of the thefts is encouraged to call the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778- 4372.