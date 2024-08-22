Marin County

Petaluma teen killed in head-on crash in Marin County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Ambulance
A Petaluma teen was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in the San Geronimo Valley, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Carlos Enrique Verdugo-Cruz, 19, was behind the wheel of a sedan traveling southbound on Nicasio Valley Road near Sir Francis Drake Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. when he veered into the northbound lane and crashed into an SUV, the sheriff's office said.

Verdugo-Cruz was reportedly speeding and driving carelessly before the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

"For reasons unknown and which remain under active investigation, [Verdugo-Cruz] failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, crossed over the painted double yellow roadway divider lines, and struck a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on the same roadway," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

First responders found Verdugo-Cruz unresponsive and unconscious inside his "severely damaged vehicle," the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was pulled out of their car and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

