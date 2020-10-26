Petersen Fire

Firefighters Battle Petersen Fire in Solano County

By NBC Bay Area staff

A vegetation fire began burning in Solano County Monday afternoon, billowing smoke visible from Contra Costa County, authorities confirmed.

According to Contra Costa Fire Department, the fire is burning near Fairfield.

"Those with respiratory conditions should avoid outdoor activities," the Department tweeted.

Travis Air Force Base said on Facebook that their firefighters are assisting Suisin City Fire Department in battling the. According to the post, the fire is "outside the Travis AFB South Gate near Highway 12 and Walters Rd."

The Redd Cross is advising the public to prepare in case of evacuation orders.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

