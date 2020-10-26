Firefighters Battle Petersen Fire in Solano County

A vegetation fire began burning in Solano County Monday afternoon, billowing smoke visible from Contra Costa County, authorities confirmed.

Active wildfire burning in Solano Co near Fairfield causing smoke to be blown into central CCC. This is from a distant fire; no active fire incidents in CCC at this hour. Those with respiratory conditions should avoid outdoor activities. Con Air 1 dispatched at 3 pm. #cccsmoke pic.twitter.com/95muSCt0Er — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 26, 2020

According to Contra Costa Fire Department, the fire is burning near Fairfield.

"Those with respiratory conditions should avoid outdoor activities," the Department tweeted.

Travis Air Force Base said on Facebook that their firefighters are assisting Suisin City Fire Department in battling the. According to the post, the fire is "outside the Travis AFB South Gate near Highway 12 and Walters Rd."

The Redd Cross is advising the public to prepare in case of evacuation orders.

SOLANO COUNTY: the #PetersenFire is on the ground and growing. Be prepared to evacuate if you are in the path of this fire: https://t.co/PHawT2xGeW https://t.co/V69LhBN17W — Red Cross Northern California Coastal (@RedCrossNorCal) October 26, 2020

