PG&E to Release Natural Gas as Pipeline Work Continues in Novato

By Bay City News

PG&E will be releasing natural gas early Tuesday morning in Novato, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 3 a.m., there will be a brief, intermittent release of natural gas as PG&E continues to work on a gas line that was disturbed during last week's storms.

Those in the area may smell the odorant from the natural gas, which PG&E said will dissipate and is not harmful.

A mudslide in the area on Tuesday uncovered a gas main and occurred on a slope above Redwood Boulevard, just west of the Marin County Airport, the county said.

