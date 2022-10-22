PG&E power shutoffs

PG&E Warns of Possible Power Shutoffs in the North Bay

Power shutoffs could stretch into Sunday and Monday

By NBC Bay Area staff

PG&E is warning customers of possible power outages due to high winds in parts of the Bay Area Saturday.

The utility said the power outages are likely to happen to prevent wildfires in the North Bay.

Some interior spots will reach high temperatures Saturday, but the North Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula coasts will feel cooler temperatures and windy conditions. Vianey Arana has more on your microclimate forecast.

The counties that would be affected by the power shutoffs include Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Stenislaus, Tehama and Yolo.

Customers can check online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at http://www.pge.com/pspsupdates .

