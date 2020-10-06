PG&E Working to Restore Power to Customers in Areas Affected by Glass Fire

PG&E is working to reduce fire risk and restore gas and electric services in the areas affected by the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma Counties, according to the utility.

As of Monday evening, approximately 3,800 of PG&E's customers in Napa County and 650 customers in Sonoma County remained without power, either due directly to the fire or firefighters' request of proactively turning off the power for safety.

In parallel, PG&E is working to replace electrical poles and infrastructures to restore power.

One such example is the new infrastructure in the Oakmont neighborhood of Santa Rosa, which allowed for PG&E to restore power to Oakmont customers.

PG&E officials said crews continue to replace more than 1,300 poles in both counties that were damaged by the fire.

The poles will be replaced with taller, thicker and stronger poles with covered power lines to reduce wildfire risk and increase the poles' ability to withstand severe weather.

The utility supplier is using helicopters to replace the poles, inspect the lines, as well as spray wash fire retardant, ash and dirt from the lines.

In addition to restoring electricity to its customers, PG&E is working on turning on gas for its customers, starting with those in the Oakmont community, St. Helena, and Calistoga.

PG&E boasts having made progress in relighting pilot lights in more than 2,600 homes as on Monday evening.

Crews will continue to work throughout the day until nighttime to restore its services to customers as they return home following evacuation orders.