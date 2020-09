PHOTOS: Napa County Residents Wake Up to Glass Fire

The fire has burned 1,200 acres and is at 0% containment.

Napa Valley residents woke up yet again to flames scorching several acres around their homes.

The Glass Fire began burning Sunday morning and prompted evacuations, road closures and a local hospital to evacuate patients and postpone services and surgeries.

Here are some photos showing the damage the fire has caused.