Plane crash in Marin County leaves one dead

One person is dead following a plane crash in Marin County, the sheriff's department confirmed.

According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Adam Schermerhorn, a small plane crashed into a hangar at the Novato airport. Officials responded to the incident after an initial call came in at 3:50 p.m.

The department said it has not confirmed the number of occupants in the plane "due to the fire engulfing the plane and hanger."

"It does appear that there was one occupant," Schermerhorn said.

According to officials, the plane was on takeoff from the airport.

Investigators have not been able to access the plane.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigators are responding to the scene.