Plane Involved in Fatal Crash in Marin Headlands Removed Safely

The plane involved in a tragic accident in the Marin Headlands earlier this week has been removed from the scene, officials confirmed Sunday.

Golden Gate National Recreation Area officials tweeted saying the aircraft was removed by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The aircraft involved in this tragic accident was removed today by the @NTSB for further investigation. The Conzelman Road scenic corridor has reopened following a public safety closure to allow this important operation to take place safely. pic.twitter.com/w22IIDhW4B — Golden Gate NPS - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) May 8, 2022

"The Conzelman Road scenic corridor has reopened following a public safety closure to allow this important operation to take place safely," they said.

The fatal accident took place Friday and victims were identified Saturday.

The victims were identified as Mike Briare and Jennifer Fox of Sacramento.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.