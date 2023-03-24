Beer

Pliny the Younger Release Draws Early Lines at North Bay Brewer

By NBC Bay Area staff

The highly coveted Pliny the Younger triple India pale ale on Friday was making its 2023 debut at the Russian River Brewing Co., and beer lovers lined up early for its limited release.

The popular brew was released at locations in Santa Rosa and Windsor, and plenty of people showed up to get a chance to buy three 10-ounce pours and two bottles of Pliny the Younger.

Both brewpubs are open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

One man traveled from Seattle for a second consecutive year to be one of the first to taste this year's rendition of the triple IPA.

"It's worth the wait. We were here two hours earlier this time, so got a little further up in line," the man said as he sat in line all bundled up against the frigid morning air. "It's unmatched; that's why you do it. I wouldn't do this anywhere else."

The limited release ends April 6.

