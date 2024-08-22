Marin County

Point Bonita Lighthouse closed indefinitely for bridge repairs

By NBC Bay Area staff

A famous lighthouse in the North Bay will be off limits for some time.

The Point Bonita Lighthouse in Marin County is closed indefinitely for maintenance.

The lighthouse itself isn't the issue. Crews have to work on the narrow bridge that leads to it.

The National Park Service isn't sure when the work will be finished, but the trail leading up to the lighthouse bridge will stay open for anyone wanting to see it from farther back.

