Point Reyes National Seashore to Remain Closed Until Further Notice Due to Woodward Fire

The National Park Service reported Friday Point Reyes National Seashore will be closed until further notice due to the Woodward Fire.

The fire, which was estimated at more than 2,200 acres Friday night, has been burning since Tuesday.

Officials with Point Reyes National Seashore said the closure is out of an abundance of caution to allow for the safety of firefighters and to allow for safe travel in the event of a mandatory evacuation.

All park roads and trails have been closed, and campground operations have also been suspended.