Police in San Rafael are warning residents to stay out of the area of Louise Street near East Francisco Boulevard while officers respond to and investigate an incident.

Roads are also closed in the area, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay out of the area due to police activity on Louise Street near East Francisco Blvd https://t.co/Ej70XCgfZd — San Rafael Police (@SanRafaelPolice) February 2, 2022