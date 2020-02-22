missing boy

Police Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Novato Boy

He was last seen wearing a hoodie with a NASA logo.

By Bay City News

Novato Police Department

Tejon was last seen leaving his home in the area of Diablo Avenue in Novato. (Feb. 21, 2020)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police in Novato on Saturday are asking the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Tejon left his home in the area of Diablo Avenue about 11 a.m. Friday and police say he could be in the area of Marin City with friends.

Tejon is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a 'NASA' logo on chest with yellow/orange stripes on the sleeves, and blue jeans.

Local

Santa rosa 50 mins ago

Police Arrest Two Suspects in Connection With Assault at Transit Mall

INVESTIGATIVE 15 hours ago

Deepfakes: Full Consequences of Fake Video Technology Remain to Be Seen

Police there are no known suspicious circumstances associated with his disappearance.

Anyone with information that will help safely locate Tejon is asked to contact Novato police at (415) 897-1122.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

missing boyNorth BayNovato
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us