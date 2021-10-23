Police Share Tips for Petaluma Drivers Weathering the Storm

Law enforcement officials shared tips for Petaluma residents on how to navigate the roadways safely and weather the storm when expected wind and heavy rain hit Sunday.

Public works, fire and police are preparing to respond to road closures, blocked storm drains and storm-related debris falling on the sidewalks. Rapid ponding of water in urban and poor-drainage areas areas may occur, and motorists, pedestrians and cyclists should use caution on the road, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Motorists should never attempt to drive through standing water on the road, because many times the water is much deeper than it seems.

Perhaps most important: Speed limits are set for normal driving conditions and speed should be reduced during inclement weather, police said. Drivers should leave space between their vehicles and the vehicles in front of them.

Sand and sandbags are available for Petaluma residents at the entrance to Prince Park in the southeast parking lot, police said.

Residents are encouraged to notify the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4326 to report areas of flooding.

To report blocked storm drains or road hazards, residents can call (707) 778-4546 or visit the city website, https://cityofpetaluma.org/, for more emergency information.