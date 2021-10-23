Petaluma

Police Share Tips for Petaluma Drivers Weathering the Storm

Local authorities are preparing to respond to road closures, blocked storm drains and storm-related debris on sidewalks

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials shared tips for Petaluma residents on how to navigate the roadways safely and weather the storm when expected wind and heavy rain hit Sunday.

Public works, fire and police are preparing to respond to road closures, blocked storm drains and storm-related debris falling on the sidewalks. Rapid ponding of water in urban and poor-drainage areas areas may occur, and motorists, pedestrians and cyclists should use caution on the road, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Motorists should never attempt to drive through standing water on the road, because many times the water is much deeper than it seems.

Atmospheric River 23 hours ago

Bay Area Braces for Weekend Atmospheric River

california drought Oct 21

Explainer: What is an Atmospheric River and How Does It Affect Drought in California?

Perhaps most important: Speed limits are set for normal driving conditions and speed should be reduced during inclement weather, police said. Drivers should leave space between their vehicles and the vehicles in front of them.

Sand and sandbags are available for Petaluma residents at the entrance to Prince Park in the southeast parking lot, police said.

Residents are encouraged to notify the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4326 to report areas of flooding.

To report blocked storm drains or road hazards, residents can call (707) 778-4546 or visit the city website, https://cityofpetaluma.org/, for more emergency information.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

PetalumaRAINAtmospheric River
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us