Officials investigate possible murder-suicide in Santa Rosa

Two people were found dead in an unincorporated area northeast of Santa Rosa in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

A deputy carried out a welfare check on Wednesday in the 2000 block of Weeks Ranch Road after the person had not shown up for work.

The deputy arrived to find the front door closed but unlocked, with lights on in the home, the Sheriff's Office said. After announcing his presence with no response, the deputy entered the home at approximately 1:30 pm and found two deceased people in what initially appears to be a murder-suicide.

Detectives took over the case and despite the appearance of what could be a murder-suicide, the investigation is ongoing as detectives continue working through the information they've received, the Sheriff's Office said.

The office will release more information about the case as it becomes available.