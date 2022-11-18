Postal Worker Held at Gunpoint in Vallejo; Suspect Gets Away With Mail

The United States Postal Service is asking for help after someone held up a mailman at gunpoint in Vallejo Tuesday night.

The suspect took off in the mail truck before ditching it a few blocks away, but they still made off with some mail.

"He told the carrier do not move and then took the vehicle keys from the carrier, drove off with the vehicle, had a getaway vehicle that followed," U.S. Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch said.

Police said the suspect took mail out of the truck and put it in the getaway car, described as a light colored SUV.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"It didn’t hit me until today, I saw, 'Wow, my mail could be in there,'" resident Jessica Jones said. "I feel so violated that our personal information, everyone’s personal information, has been violated."

Robbing a postal worker is a federal crime. Investigators have left notices with neighbors asking them to look through their surveillance video.

A similar incident happened in Vallejo five months ago when someone carjacked an Amazon truck. That suspect ended up crashing and was arrested.