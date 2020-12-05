Potential Power Shutoffs Could Impact Parts of the Bay Area as Late-Season Fire Danger Approaches

A PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff could potentially affect customers in 16 California counties, including parts of the North Bay, although the utility has not officially announced a PSPS at this time, PG&E said in a statement.

This comes as dry conditions and high winds create fire danger and an increased risk of damage to the electrical system beginning Sunday night and lasting in some regions through early Tuesday.

PG&E said that although there is still uncertainty as to the details of the potential PSPS, about 92,000 customers could be affected in portions of 16 counties, including Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba, as well as two tribal communities.

On Saturday, PG&E sent another notification to customers who may potentially be affected, and updated numbers in each county. In the Bay Area, that's 2,378 Napa County customers and 66 in Sonoma County.