power outage

Power Outage Affecting 3,800 PG&E Customers in Calistoga

By Bay City News

1180254643
MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting a large power outage currently affecting approximately 3,800 customers in Calistoga, the utility announced at 6:52 p.m. on Monday.

PG&E crews are en route and estimated complete restoration is by 10:30 p.m. Monday, pending determination of what equipment needs repair, the utility said. 

PG&E says that community generators are generally installed later in the power safety power shutoff (PSPS) season and are not in place at this time. 

"This is an unusual weather situation with unexpected consequences," they said. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Parts of the North Bay are currently experiencing thunderstorms and hail.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

power outagePG&ECalistoga
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us