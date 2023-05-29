Fire Agencies to Conduct Prescribed Burns in North Bay

Fire agencies will be doing prescribed burn along Highway 128, between Pleasant Valley Road and the Canyon Creek Resort, between Monday and Wednesday.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) and departments from Solano and Yolo counties will conduct the burn of nearly 80 acres.

Ignition is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. each day and fire activities will conclude at 5 p.m. each day. or as conditions change.

Cal Fire said people should expect fire engines to be in the area all day and into the evening, patrolling the site. Commuters taking Highway 128 can expect single-lane traffic control at the site during this prescribed burn. Smoke will also be visible throughout that region where Yolo and Solano counties meet.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The area has seen six large fires over the last eight years, Cal Fire said. The project is designed to create an annual fuel break to prevent fires starting on Highway 128 from spreading into the steep, rugged terrain to the north, where the terrain makes firefighting extremely difficult.

The completed fire line will be approximately six miles long, ranging from approximately 10 feet wide to 150 feet wide. The projects will use existing ranch roads, connecting them with handline constructed by Cal Fire crews to minimize the impact to the environment.

The control line allows firefighters to burn the grass on the north side of the highway, clearing the area of available fuel for a wildland fire to start.

The project is a collaboration between Cal Fire LNU, the Napa-Solano Audubon Society, local landowners, the Yolo County Resource Conservation District, Yolo County Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans.