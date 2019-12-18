Marin County

Public Health Department Reports 2 Flu-Related Deaths in Marin County

At least 24 people in California have died from the flu between Sept. 29 and Dec. 7.

By Bay City News

Flu vaccine being drawn from a vial into a syringe.
AP

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Marin County Public Health Department said Tuesday that two people in the county have died from the flu.

One death occurred in a hospital in late November and the other death occurred in the first week of December.

At least 24 people in California have died from the flu between Sept. 29 and Dec. 7, Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matthew Willis said.

Local

Porch Pirate 3 hours ago

Alleged Milpitas Package Thief Arrested Minutes After Police Set Up Bait Operation

Contra Costa County 47 mins ago

Contra Costa Supervisors Seek Enforcement Options for Short-Term Rentals

"This is an important reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't yet," Willis said. "Flu can be very serious, especially for older residents, and vaccine is our best defense," Willis said.

Socializing at gatherings and traveling during the holiday season can lead to increased opportunities to spread the illness, Willis said.

Early testing of the circulating flu strains show this season's vaccine is protective against the most common types of flu, county health officials said.

Symptoms of the flu include a fever that can last three to four days, severe muscle or body aches, chills, chest discomfort, cough, headaches and fatigue. People who are not seriously ill should stay home, drink fluids and take medicine for a fever.

This article tagged under:

Marin CountyNorth Bayflu
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us