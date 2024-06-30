PG&E's public safety power shutoffs could potentially impact 2 North Bay counties

PG&E said on Sunday it's potentially planning on shutting off power to eight counties across the state, including two North Bay counties, come Tuesday.

The utility said Napa and Solano counties may be affected by its public safety power shutoffs due or PSPS to “high winds and dry conditions," if carried out. Additionally, the shutoff is an effort to help prevent wildfires, the utility's website said.

Above-average temperatures are expected in the Bay Area's inland cities to start July. At the start of the holiday week, Tuesday and Wednesday are slated to be the hottest days primarily impacting inland cities, according to the National Weather Service.

If you want to see if your address will be affected by the potential power shutoff, you can use PG&E's address lookup tool.

NBC Bay Area Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura explains how Californians can get alerts about Public Safety Power Shutoffs.