4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo

Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit, which began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to stop the stolen sedan, continued along westbound Interstate 80 before ending at Highway 37 in Vallejo, thanks to spike strips and a PIT – precision immobilization technique – maneuver, the CHP said.

NBC Bay Area SkyRanger captured the tail end of the pursuit. The footage showed multiple cruisers following the slow-moving sedan after it had hit multiple spike strips put down by officers.

Officers then managed to pin the vehicle against the median barrier and take the four people into custody without incident.