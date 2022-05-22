Quail Fire Burns 135 Acres Near Vacaville, 53% Contained

A fire that began Saturday evening continues to burn Sunday in Solano County, officials confirm.

The Quail Fire near Vacaville has burned 153 acres and is 53% contained as of Sunday morning, Cal Fire said.

Forward progress has been stopped and crews will remain in the area working on containment of the fire.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office told NBC Bay Area that a man was arrested onsite for outstanding arrest warrants not related to the fire. However, deputies added the man was cited by Cal Fire for potentially starting the fire.

The fire began in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, just south of state Highway 128 and west of Interstate 505. Smoke can be seen from eastern Napa County.

"The fire moved really quickly, close to my property line," Mel Toponce said.

Toponce was one of dozens of residents, who were forced to leave their homes as the winds and dry grass fueled flames that quickly grew to more than 100 acres, yards away from his property.

“I drove off and I left my gates open, in case fire crews needed to come,” he said.

Evacuation orders warnings were issued for residents Saturday, but orders were downgraded to warnings later that night.

Cal Fire is preparing for a long season ahead.

“We just got out of a Red Flag Warning. It’s a little early for this time of the year and past years, we’ve also been bringing on our firefighters early this year. About a month early, this unit in Sonoma, Napa unit, we started rehiring about a month early just because of the dry conditions we're dealing with,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

