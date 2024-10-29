Raising Cane's opens location in Fairfield

The Bay Area has a new Raising Cane's location.

The chicken finger chain on Tuesday opened a new restaurant in Fairfield. It's located at 1360 Travis Boulevard.

People lined up for hours to get a first taste of the Louisiana company's chicken and Texas toast.

Twenty lucky customers won a drawing for free Cane's food for a year.

Raising Cane's also has locations in Oakland, Hayward and Vacaville.