Raising Cane's opens location in Fairfield

The Bay Area has a new Raising Cane's location.
The chicken finger chain on Tuesday opened a new restaurant in Fairfield. It's located at 1360 Travis Boulevard.
People lined up for hours to get a first taste of the Louisiana company's chicken and Texas toast.
Twenty lucky customers won a drawing for free Cane's food for a year.
Raising Cane's also has locations in Oakland, Hayward and Vacaville.
