Raising Cane's opens location in Fairfield

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Bay Area has a new Raising Cane's location.

The chicken finger chain on Tuesday opened a new restaurant in Fairfield. It's located at 1360 Travis Boulevard.

People lined up for hours to get a first taste of the Louisiana company's chicken and Texas toast.

Twenty lucky customers won a drawing for free Cane's food for a year.

Raising Cane's also has locations in Oakland, Hayward and Vacaville.

