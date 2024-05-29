Rare whale spotted off North Bay coast

Researchers spotted a rare whale off the coast of Marin County last week.

The researchers were out surveying wildlife a few miles off the coast of Point Reyes when they saw the North Pacific right whale.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), "North Pacific right whales are one of the rarest of all large whale species and among the rarest of all marine mammal species."

Northern Pacific right whales, which are listed as endangered, can weigh up to 100 tons, grow to 45 to 64 feet long and live at least 70 years, according to NOAA.

It’s estimated that fewer than 500 still exist, according to NOAA.

While whaling is no longer a threat, entanglement in fishing gear and ship strikes, among other human activities, continue to threaten the whales, NOAA said.