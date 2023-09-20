Red flag warning issued for interior North Bay mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the interior mountains of Napa and Sonoma counties beginning late Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.

The warning – in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Thursday – applies to ridge tops and terrain above 1,000 feet in inland parts of the two North Bay counties, according to the weather service.

Low humidity and gusty winds in the forecast will lead to elevated fire weather conditions, the weather service said.

