Red Flag Warning Issued for Most of Solano County

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of Solano County for parts of Monday and Tuesday due to conditions that are ripe for fast-moving wildfires, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and lasts until 8 p.m. Tuesday and includes the vast majority of Solano County including the cities of Fairfield and Vacaville as well as Travis Air Force Base.

Vallejo is outside of the warning area, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rowe said.

Low relative humidity and breezy northerly winds are expected during the warning period. Winds could gust up to 35 mph, weather officials said.

Any fires that start are expected to spread quickly, according to the National Weather Service.