Rescue Operation Underway in Muir Beach

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Emergency teams responded to a rescue at Muir Beach Monday, officials confirmed.

In a tweet, the Golden Gate National Park Service said two people were brought to shore and another one is being searched for.

The Marin County Fire Department as well as Southern Marin Fire Department, Muir Beach Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the rescue operation.

Officials ask the public to "stay clear of Muir Beach right now to allow for ongoing rescue operations."

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

