Rescue Operation Underway in Muir Beach

Emergency teams responded to a rescue at Muir Beach Monday, officials confirmed.

In a tweet, the Golden Gate National Park Service said two people were brought to shore and another one is being searched for.

Responding agencies include NPS, @marincountyfire, @SMFDinfo, Muir Beach Fire, and US Coast Guard (boat & helicopter ops). — Golden Gate NPS - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) February 7, 2022

The Marin County Fire Department as well as Southern Marin Fire Department, Muir Beach Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the rescue operation.

Stay clear of #MuirBeach right now to allow for ongoing rescue operations. We will provide an update when we have more information to share. https://t.co/jMBy9LkARn pic.twitter.com/i20ASv96DE — Golden Gate NPS - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) February 7, 2022

Officials ask the public to "stay clear of Muir Beach right now to allow for ongoing rescue operations."

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.