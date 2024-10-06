Rideshare driver shot at in North Bay; family says it is related to other crime

A Bay Area woman is speaking out after her husband was shot trying to get to a rideshare fare on Saturday. However, she believes it is related to a crime at a Vallejo gas station earlier in the week.

The woman, who asked her identity not to be shared, said her husband stopped at the gas station after a crime had just occurred. She said her husband was not involved but that police questioned him.

"They questioned my husband, and when they found out he was just an innocent guy, hardworking and doing his job, they let him go," she said.

The drive then went back to the gas station, where the couple spoke with what they believed to be the owner. She said they left the establishment on a cordial note, but everything changed.

As her husband drove along I-780, he was shot at on Saturday.

"The guy looked at him, and he says the next thing he knows, he started shooting; it was the owner's face he said he could never forget," she said.

She said she believes her husband may have been followed before being shot.

"He has to think my husband has something to do with this robbery or whatever, but my question is that whoever robbed you, you want to take their life?" she said.

The Vallejo Police Department did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment.

The California Highway Patrol said the victim was driving between Glen Cove and Columbus Parkway when another car drove up, and someone fired several shots into the vehicle.

The incident is under investigation, and it is unclear if anyone has been arrested or is in custody.

"Right now, I'm very upset, but I want him prosecuted for what he did; what he did was totally wrong because you got the wrong man, you got the wrong man," the victim's wife said.

The man is currently recovering at home and still has a bullet lodged in his leg, according to the woman.

"He didn't deserve this, not at all, not my husband," she said.