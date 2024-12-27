Roadways flooded, shut down in Sonoma County

Flooding caused by the wet weather shut down portions of state Highway 12 and 121 in Sonoma County early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both directions of Highway 121 from Eighth Street East to Highway 116, and Broadway (Highway 12) at Watmaugh Road, both near the town of El Verano, were hit by flooding and were inaccessible, the CHP said on social media around 4:10 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes. There was no estimate given on when the affected roadways will fully reopen.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning until 2:30 p.m. Friday for a portion of Northern California, including central Sonoma County. Flood advisories were in effect for other parts of the county until 6:15 a.m. Friday.

According to the agency, flooding will likely be experienced in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Sebastopol, Cotati, Larkfield-Wikiup, Forestville and Graton.