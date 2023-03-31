Robbery Suspects Arrested Following High-Speed Chase in the North Bay

Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested three robbery suspects that led officers on a high-speed chase.

James Edward Vines, 21, of Vallejo, Ettievy Coats, 23, of Vallejo and Gregory Garcia, 23, of San Francisco, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, felony evading arrest, conspiracy to commit crime, firearm possession and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the Safeway at 2785 Yulupa Ave. on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

Police said the three suspects, dressed in ski masks, entered the store and stole several baskets worth of merchandise valued at more than $1,000.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A clerk confronted the suspects outside, and the suspects reportedly brandished handguns and threatened to shoot the clerk, police said.

Responding officers located the suspects' vehicle on southbound U.S. Highway 101, but the vehicle sped away.

The pursuit continued for several miles and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, police said.

Police said the suspects threw a black backpack containing a black handgun out of the passenger side window.

The pursuit ended after spike strips were deployed and police used an intervention technique to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The three suspects were then taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, police found merchandise from Safeway and other items believed to be related to burglaries in Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa earlier in the evening, police said.