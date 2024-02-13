Remains of Jane Doe found over 30 years ago identified as Vallejo woman

A Jane Doe whose remains were found near Healdsburg over 30 years ago has finally been identified through DNA and now law enforcement is hoping to solve her suspicious death, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

On Aug. 9, 1993, the skeletal remains of a woman were discovered in a creek bed off Pine Flat Road near Healdsburg. Her identity and the circumstances around her death were a mystery, the Sheriff's Office said.

In 2022, the Sonoma County Coroner's Bureau submitted the woman's DNA to the Sebastopol-based genetic technology nonprofit 'DNA Doe Project.' The Project was able to identify a potential relative of the woman, and then matched her son's DNA with her own. She is now identified as Robin Fay Hedrick.

Hedrick was born in 1953 and lived in Vallejo. The Sheriff's Office said little is known about her, except that she was last seen in February 1992 in Vallejo.

Now law enforcement is hoping someone out there will know more about Hedrick, in hopes of providing answers about her suspicious death. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case should please contact the cold case unit at (707) 565-2727 or email to sheriff-coldcase@sonoma-county.org.