Vallejo

Remains of Jane Doe found over 30 years ago identified as Vallejo woman

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

A Jane Doe whose remains were found near Healdsburg over 30 years ago has finally been identified through DNA and now law enforcement is hoping to solve her suspicious death, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. 

On Aug. 9, 1993, the skeletal remains of a woman were discovered in a creek bed off Pine Flat Road near Healdsburg. Her identity and the circumstances around her death were a mystery, the Sheriff's Office said. 

In 2022, the Sonoma County Coroner's Bureau submitted the woman's DNA to the Sebastopol-based genetic technology nonprofit 'DNA Doe Project.' The Project was able to identify a potential relative of the woman, and then matched her son's DNA with her own. She is now identified as Robin Fay Hedrick. 

Hedrick was born in 1953 and lived in Vallejo. The Sheriff's Office said little is known about her, except that she was last seen in February 1992 in Vallejo. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Now law enforcement is hoping someone out there will know more about Hedrick, in hopes of providing answers about her suspicious death. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case should please contact the cold case unit at (707) 565-2727 or email to sheriff-coldcase@sonoma-county.org.

SCSO via BCN
The remains of Vallejo woman Robin Fay Hedrick were positively identified through DNA, the Sonoma Sheriff's Office said Feb. 13, 2024. Now they are hoping to learn more about her to solve her death. (SCSO via BCN)
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Vallejo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us