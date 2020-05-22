rohnert park

Rohnert Park Man Arrested After Arranging to Meet Child

By Bay City News

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after authorities found what was a missing child with him in an apartment in Salinas, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officials said Thursday.

Humberto Gonzalez-Martinez of Salinas was arrested at about 8 p.m. Thursday after authorities allegedly found Rohnert Park resident Veronica Prado with him. Public safety officials said Prado had gone missing from her home May 14. 

Gonzalez-Martinez was arrested on suspicion of arranging to meet a minor, child abduction, unlawful sexual intercourse, and sending harmful matter to a minor.

Prado will be reunited with her family, public safety officials said.

