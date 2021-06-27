rohnert park

Rohnert Park Offers App to Report Illegal Firework Use

Residents can provide information, video and photo when witnessing use of illegal fireworks

By Bay City News

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety has partnered with TNT Fireworks with providing the "Nail 'Em" app, an option for residents to provide information and video and photograph surveillance when witnessing the use, sale or possession of illegal fireworks in the city.

The app is available on Apple and Android platforms. Illegal fireworks may also be reported to (707) 584-2600.

The department reminds residents that reporting illegal fireworks on its various social media accounts are not reviewed on a 24-hour basis.

