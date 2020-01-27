Rohnert Park Woman Cited for Solicitation During Massage

A 61-year-old Rohnert Park woman was arrested for solicitation of prostitution on Thursday in the unincorporated community of Penngrove, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Tonga Ball was arrested for allegedly offering to perform a lewd act for money to an undercover detective who was getting a massage at Green Rose Therapy on Main Street in Penngrove.

The undercover operation was conducted as part of an initiative targeting possible human trafficking by the county sheriff in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Sonoma County Code Enforcement.

A detective and an FBI agent interviewed Ball about possible human trafficking, but she responded that she was there of her own free will and the business was not involved in any human trafficking operation.

Ball was cited and released for solicitation for prostitution. Sonoma County Code Enforcement cited the business for multiple violations, including being a public nuisance, change of occupancy, commercial tenant improvements without permits, and unpermitted substandard construction.

The location was posted as being a dangerous building and specific tenant spaces cannot be occupied until violations have been corrected. Another business, Penngrove Relax Center, was also inspected by detectives and code enforcement agents and cited for multiple violations.