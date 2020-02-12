Sonoma County

San Francisco Woman Found Dead in Sonoma Co. Creek

The death is not believed to be suspicious or caused by foul play.

By Bay City News

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman who was found dead in Paulin Creek in Santa Rosa last weekend as Genevieve Coleman, 43, of San Francisco.

A work crew was cleaning the creek area at Fiscal and Administration drives in the Sonoma County administration center when they found the body partially in the creek around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Santa Rosa police Lt. Dan Marincik said.

There were backpacks containing clothing near Coleman's body and signs of camping there, but investigators do not know if Coleman was actually camping there, Marincik said. The death is not believed to be suspicious or caused by foul play, Marincik said.

