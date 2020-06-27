San Quentin State Prison COVID-19 Outbreak Halts Plan to Transfer Inmates

A COVID-19 outbreak at San Quentin State Prison has halted the California Department of Corrections’ plans to transfer some inmates from San Quentin to North Kern State Prison.

A total of 613 cases have been confirmed in the inmate population, and 89 staff members have also tested positive.

The outbreak was likely caused by an inmate transfer in May from a prison in Chino.

Activists held a town hall Zoom meeting Saturday to talk about what can be done to curb the spike.

“I’m on a bottom bunk,” one inmate said. “The person that is next to me, in the next bunk, is about two feet away. It’s more challenging for my bunkee, who’s on the top bunk. He’s inches away from the person who’s on the next top bunk.”

Many on the Zoom call want early release for prisoners nearing the end of their sentence.