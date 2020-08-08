San Rafael

San Rafael Man Dies in Lakeport Glider Crash

The man was an 89-year-old pilot from San Rafael.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Joe Rosato Jr.

A San Rafael man died in a glider crash in Lake County Friday, authorities said.

According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, officers received a call from Williams Soaring Center in Williams, Calif. about an overdue aircraft.

The Soaring Center tracked GPS coordinates and traced the aircraft back to the area of Matthews Road in Lakeport where deputies then found the glider had crashed.

Upon arrival, deputies found the pilot, Matthew Herron, 89, deceased.

Herron was a photographer who covered the civil rights movement. He spent days capturing the 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery.

Some of his work was featured at an exhibition at the San Francisco Main Library earlier this year.

Officials say the glider took off from Lampson Airfield Friday afternoon and it was en route to Mendocino County.

The aircraft was described by authorities as a LAK-17B FES MINI Glider.

Lake County deputies say the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

This is the second aircraft crash in Lake County this week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

