San Rafael Man Allegedly Threatens to Kill Wife at Yosemite National Park

A San Rafael man was indicted in federal court on Thursday for domestic violence stemming from an alleged altercation in Yosemite National Park, the Department of Justice has announced.

Stefan Niels Weiste Kirkeby, 59, is accused of threatening his wife on Aug. 4 at the national park in eastern central California.

Kirkeby and his wife allegedly got into a verbal confrontation that resulted in park visitors having to intervene due to the yelling as well as alleged threats of harm being made by Kirkeby. The victim was allegedly forcibly grabbed by her wrist as both of the fell to the ground. Kirkeby also allegedly threatened to kill her and then kill himself during the altercation. The victim said she sustained bruising, pain in her wrist and scratches.

The case was investigated by the National Park Service. A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against Kirkeby charging him with domestic violence within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.