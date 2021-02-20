San Rafael Police, First Responders, Save Deer Stuck in Mud

The San Rafael Police Department assisted other local organizations and first responders in rescuing a deer stuck in mud Friday, the department said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the police department was contacted by concerned citizens after they spotted the deer stuck at the entrance of the San Rafael Bay.

Officers contacted the San Rafael Fire Department as well as San Rafael Public Works and the Marin Humane Society to help in the rescue.

"Eventually, the deer was taken from what could have been a harrowing ordeal to safety," the police department said in the Facebook post.

Upon a check up by the Marin Humane Society, the deer was released back into the wild in the China Camp area.