Police arrest San Rafael woman for allegedly stabbing mother to death

A San Rafael woman was arrested after she allegedly fatally stabbed her mother Monday afternoon, according to police.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, San Rafael police officers responded to Cresta Way after they were alerted to multiple reports of a physical fight and stabbing at an apartment in the complex. Upon arrival, they were directed to an apartment's rear balcony where they saw Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, 28, on a balcony holding a knife in her hand, standing next to a stabbed female victim.

Police said Beltran was not readily responsive to the officers' commands and directions. As officers were confronting Beltran from the balcony, another team of officers forced their way into the apartment through the front door and immediately took Beltran into custody.

Firefighters were able to give first aid to the victim, who was then sent to a hospital. However, she died due to her extensive injuries, police said.

According to police, the victim was identified as Beltran's 55-year-old mother. They said they are looking into a possible motive for why the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim.

Those with relevant information are asked to call San Rafael police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be sent online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.