Santa Rosa restaurant manager arrested after camera found in restroom

A Santa Rosa restaurant manager was arrested Monday for allegedly placing a recording device in the women's restroom, according to police.

Daniel Nam, 37, of Santa Rosa was booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of using a concealed recording device to invade the privacy of at least one victim, police said.

Santa Rosa officers on Monday responded to Ohana Hawaiian BBQ, at 2150 Santa Rosa Avenue, to investigate a patron's report of a recording device spotted in an air vent in the single-use women's restroom, police said.

The woman told police she made a habit of checking vents in public restrooms after seeing videos on social media about hidden recording devices, and she saw what appeared to be a cellphone in the vent, with the camera lens facing the restroom interior, police said.

After officers arrived, they recovered the phone and noted it had been recording video for about 46 minutes, police said. Officers ultimately determined the phone belonged to Nam, the restaurant manager.

Detectives seized Nam’s cellphone and laptop to see how long he had been secretly recording people and to identify any additional victims, police said. Nam could face further charges.

Detectives did not have an exact timeline for how long Nam had been recording patrons, but they believe it could have been occurring for several months.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Nam or has information related to the incident should call the SRPD DVSA tipline at 707-543-3595.