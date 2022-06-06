Santa Rosa Fire Season Now Underway

The Santa Rosa Fire Department announced Monday that fire season is now underway.

The announcement is a call to action for those living in the community to do what they can to prevent the spread of fires.

Despite the rain over the weekend, NBC Bay Area meteorologists and Santa Rosa Fire officials said its not enough to make up for the months of low rain measure.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fire chief said the moment the temperatures rise, the more vulnerable will fields become by leaving land susceptible to catching fire.

He said the declaration of fire season is a call to action for folks to tend to their land but also a shift for fire operation, including enforcing abatement as well as increased staffing on those red flag days.

Cierra Johnson has more.