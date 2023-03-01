Santa rosa

Watch Live: Student Injured in Fight at a Santa Rosa High School

By Bay City News

At least one student was injured during a fight at a Santa Rosa high school on Wednesday morning, police said.  

Police were notified at 11:11 a.m. of a fight at Montgomery High School on Hahman Drive.  

Numerous officers responded to the scene, police said, but the suspect fled the campus.  

The fight is still being investigated but police do not believe there is a threat to the community. More information will be released as it becomes available, a Santa Rosa police spokesperson said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa rosa
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us