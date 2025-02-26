Santa Rosa high school stabbing: Victim taken to hospital, suspect arrested

One person was taken to a hospital and another was arrested following a stabbing at a high school in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The stabbing happened just before 3 p.m. at Elsie Allen High School, police said.

The condition of the person who was stabbed wasn't immediately known.

The school was placed on lockdown in response to the stabbing, police said.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.