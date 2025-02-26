Santa rosa

Santa Rosa high school stabbing: Victim taken to hospital, suspect arrested

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was taken to a hospital and another was arrested following a stabbing at a high school in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The stabbing happened just before 3 p.m. at Elsie Allen High School, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The condition of the person who was stabbed wasn't immediately known.

The school was placed on lockdown in response to the stabbing, police said.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa rosa
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us